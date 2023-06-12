Forty-five years ago today, three prisoners pulled off a daring escape from the Douglas County Jail by using fake keys and a 109-foot rope fashioned from bedsheets to shimmy down from the roof of the county courthouse.

C. Michael Anderson, 26, Peter Hochstein, 24, and Danny J. Sheppard, 22, escaped from their cells sometime after 4 a.m. on June 12, 1978, and left the building via the recreation area by going through a window on which they cut the bars. They then slid to the ground using the homemade rope, which was fashioned from braided strips of bedsheets.

After gaining their freedom, they stole a car and later an airplane that they used to escape to North Dakota. The three were found 18 hours later, huddling on a bank of the Red River near the hamlet of St. Vincent, Minnesota, three-quarters of a mile from the Canadian border.

"They were unarmed and pretty cooperative. It seems to me they wanted to be captured. They were being eaten alive by wood ticks and mosquitoes." Pembina County (N.D.) Sheriff Glenn Wells said.

Douglas County Sheriff Ted Janing at first thought that the prisoners may have had "inside help" in their escape from the sixth-floor jail atop the courthouse. An internal investigation, however, determined that no sheriff's deputy intentionally contributed to the escape.

"There was some laxity, some carelessness in the jail, but none of the sheriff's personnel took an active part in the escape," Douglas County Attorney Donald L. Knowles said.

Janing said the escape had to have been well planned over a long period. He'd initially thought that the escapees may have had inside help because he said three keys were needed for the prisoners to get from their cells to the recreation area.

Anderson, who was in jail awaiting sentencing in the murder of Omaha real estate broker Ronald J. Abboud, bragged, both before and after the jailbreak, that the escapees had looked closely at jailers' keys, made drawings independently, then fashioned keys from pieces of an aluminum ladder.

The escapees also made lifelike dummies using stuffed pillowcases and placed them on their bunks to make it appear as if they were sleeping in their cells.

