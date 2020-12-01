Backers hope Omahans increase use of orange bag program for hard-to-recycle plastics

Your candy wrappers, potato chip bags, grocery bags and Styrofoam coffee cups — plastics you may have thought couldn’t be recycled — can have a second act.
The Omaha metro area is one of the few in the country where residents can discard those hard-to-recycle plastics in their curbside recycling by using a special orange Hefty Energy bag.
That’s why each household received four sample bags when the city distributed its new trash and recycling carts. The free samples let people try out the program by filling the orange bags and placing them in their recycling carts.
Sorting crews can easily spot the bags and set them aside, thereby keeping the plastics separate from the rest of the recycling. Only Hefty Energy bags can be used, and the bags must be knotted closed.
Normal plastic recycling in Omaha is limited to types 1, 2, 3 and 5.
The voluntary orange bag program has been available in Omaha since 2016, when the city became the nation’s first to introduce it on a permanent basis, said Dale Gubbels, CEO of Firstar Fiber, the company that processes most of Omaha’s recycling.
Participation has been slow to develop, he said, but it’s starting to catch on. Reasons for the slow growth include a lack of marketing and the cost and difficulty of finding the special bags, which homeowners normally must purchase.
“It’s been mostly word-of-mouth,” Gubbels said. The company is taking in about 20 tons a month through the orange bag program. Given that each filled bag weighs an average of about 1.25 pounds, “that’s a lot of people who have embraced the program,” he said.
Ask anyone who uses the program and you’ll hear the same reaction that Omahan Craig Moody had:
“The first couple of weeks I started doing it, I was just shocked how much of my trash went into the energy bag,” Moody said.
Lynn Morehouse of Carter Lake is participating in the program and estimates that her two-person household now is generating only one-fourth to one-half bag of regular trash a week. Carter Lake doesn’t offer the program, but she takes her orange bag every two weeks to a friend’s house in Omaha.
“When we first started, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we don’t have any garbage because it’s all in the recycling,’ ” she said. “We like to participate because it makes a difference in how much we send to the landfill.”
The environmental community is divided over the program because the orange-bagged plastics are sent to a cement plant in the Kansas City area to be burned as fuel. The plastic displaces coal that otherwise would be used at the plant.
Support Local Journalism
The Missouri Valley Sierra Club, centered in the greater Omaha area, has dubbed the program greenwashing.
Chapter Chairman David Corbin said using plastics as fuel is not true recycling because the plastic isn’t converted back into a plastic product. He said the focus should be on reducing the use of plastics.
Despite hype over eliminating such things as plastic straws, plastic use has grown steadily. From 2015 to 2018, plastic generation was up about 3% in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency, while plastic recycling was down by a similar percentage.
Moody said his company, which advises others on sustainability, recommends the Hefty Energy bag program. He said he hopes the current burning of plastics is a short-term solution.
“I’m hoping (Firstar) will get closer and closer to a better and more environmentally friendly solution,” said Moody, a managing partner in Verdis Group.
Firstar has to pay the cement plant to take the plastics, and Gubbels agrees that burning it as fuel is not true recycling. After searching for a viable alternative, he said he’s found the necessary equipment to convert the plastics into plastic boards. If all goes well, he hopes to have that equipment on site next year, with the boards for sale locally. Other purposes are under consideration.
The orange bag program is available in the following Nebraska cities: Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, La Vista, Papillion, Ralston, Louisville and several in the Ogallala area. Gubbels said his company is willing to expand into other communities.
Elsewhere in the U.S., the program is available in the Boise, Idaho, and Atlanta, Georgia, area as well as in London, Ontario, Canada, according to Hefty.
The reason few communities use the Hefty Energy bag program is that it has to be near an end market for the plastics, according to Hefty. Typically, that means it’s available in or near communities where it can be burned as fuel in cement plants or sent to a processor where it can be converted into a fuel such as diesel fuel.
In Omaha, the bag program has faced hurdles:
- Lack of publicity: There’s virtually no public marketing of the program. Even Omaha’s own eight-page flyer distributed with the new trash and recycling carts confused homeowners. It said recyclables shouldn’t be bagged — failing to explain the exception for plastics placed in the orange Energy bags.
- Cost: The bags must be purchased at a cost of about $7 for 20.
- Convenience: Hefty Energy bags are hard to find, because many stores don’t keep a ready supply.
Morehouse said her family visited half a dozen or more stores in Omaha before finding them at a Hy-Vee store. Some Hy-Vee, Family Fare, Baker’s, Menards and Target stores are known to carry the bags. Walmart does not.
“It is difficult to participate,” she said. “But we like it, and I hope they expand it. I hope that one day they’ll be able to do something different with it, other than burn it back into the environment.”Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.