Backers hope Omahans increase use of orange bag program for hard-to-recycle plastics

“It’s been mostly word-of-mouth,” Gubbels said. The company is taking in about 20 tons a month through the orange bag program. Given that each filled bag weighs an average of about 1.25 pounds, “that’s a lot of people who have embraced the program,” he said.

Ask anyone who uses the program and you’ll hear the same reaction that Omahan Craig Moody had:

“The first couple of weeks I started doing it, I was just shocked how much of my trash went into the energy bag,” Moody said.

Lynn Morehouse of Carter Lake is participating in the program and estimates that her two-person household now is generating only one-fourth to one-half bag of regular trash a week. Carter Lake doesn’t offer the program, but she takes her orange bag every two weeks to a friend’s house in Omaha.

“When we first started, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we don’t have any garbage because it’s all in the recycling,’ ” she said. “We like to participate because it makes a difference in how much we send to the landfill.”

The environmental community is divided over the program because the orange-bagged plastics are sent to a cement plant in the Kansas City area to be burned as fuel. The plastic displaces coal that otherwise would be used at the plant.

