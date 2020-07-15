The parent company of Baker's grocery stores on Wednesday announced that it would join other retailers in requiring customers to wear masks or other face coverings.

The requirement at Baker's goes into effect on July 22.

Walmart and Kohl's have also announced that they would require masks or face shields effective Monday.

Kroger, the parent company of Baker's, asks that customers unable to wear masks or shields take advantage of the store's free curbside pickup. Young children are exempt from wearing face coverings.

Other stores that require masks include Family Fare, Menard's, Best Buy, Apple and Costco.

Nancy Gaarder

