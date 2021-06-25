Ball caps, bucket hats and tie-dyed shirts are hot sellers at this year's CWS

Ball caps.
Bucket hats.
Tie-dyed T-shirts.
And just about anything in shades of Mississippi State's maroon and white.
Those are some of the top sellers in Baseball Village during this year's College World Series.
A majority of vendors say that Mississippi State brought the most fans. Dawgs fans — and other fans — are all ready to shop.
Fans are ready to get back to normal, said Tom Ell, who manages Event1, which operates the NCAA merchandise tents.
"People are willing to spend money," he said. "People are ready."
Ell said vendors always carry commemorative shirts in white and gray, but this year, they're seeing an uptick in sales of shirts in "fashion colors." Think seafoam green, teal and mustard yellow.
They also have dealt with some supply chain issues.
Baseballism, which has had a spot at the College World Series a handful of times, brought back its signature "Omaha" shirts. Usually, the shirts come in the colors of each team playing in that year's series. But production issues related to the pandemic mean fans have only three colors to choose from this year, said Jacob Young, assistant manager at the booth.
Another popular seller for Baseballism is its 6+4+3=2 shirt. In baseball, a 6-4-3 is the scoring for a double play that goes from the shortstop to the second baseman to the first baseman. Bags, hats and other goods have been popular with shoppers, too.
Meanwhile, workers at JEB's Locker Room, a large tent just south of the TD Ameritrade Park, have restocked hats three times.
White Zephyr brand ball caps, embroidered with the College World Series logo, have been particularly popular, manager Derek Collins said. As have Zephyr's white bucket hats featuring logos of all eight teams. Across the street in Baseball Village, two kids could be seen on a recent day sporting freshly purchased bucket hats with tags still dangling from them.
Tristan Cruz left the JEB's Locker Room tent with a crisp new Zephyr hat. The 11-year-old is in town with parents Eric Cruz and Amanda Traina for a Slumpbuster tournament. The Texas family nabbed tickets to two College World Series games while they're in town.
It's the family's first time in town for the series.
"We're excited," Eric Cruz said.
Tie-dyed shirts and crop tops were hot sellers for DCM Sports booths. The booths also have sold a number of autograph-able home plates.
In addition to Mississippi State gear, vendors said NC State, Vanderbilt and Tennessee items have been flying off shelves.
"People are really excited to be back out and to do something that feels normal," said Julie Danker, who works at one of the DCM Sports booths.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2