Ball caps, bucket hats and tie-dyed shirts are hot sellers at this year's CWS

Another popular seller for Baseballism is its 6+4+3=2 shirt. In baseball, a 6-4-3 is the scoring for a double play that goes from the shortstop to the second baseman to the first baseman. Bags, hats and other goods have been popular with shoppers, too.

Meanwhile, workers at JEB's Locker Room, a large tent just south of the TD Ameritrade Park, have restocked hats three times.

White Zephyr brand ball caps, embroidered with the College World Series logo, have been particularly popular, manager Derek Collins said. As have Zephyr's white bucket hats featuring logos of all eight teams. Across the street in Baseball Village, two kids could be seen on a recent day sporting freshly purchased bucket hats with tags still dangling from them.

Tristan Cruz left the JEB's Locker Room tent with a crisp new Zephyr hat. The 11-year-old is in town with parents Eric Cruz and Amanda Traina for a Slumpbuster tournament. The Texas family nabbed tickets to two College World Series games while they're in town.

It's the family's first time in town for the series.

"We're excited," Eric Cruz said.

Tie-dyed shirts and crop tops were hot sellers for DCM Sports booths. The booths also have sold a number of autograph-able home plates.