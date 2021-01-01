'Barrientos baby boom': 12 new cousins brought a silver lining to 2020

Rebecca Barrientos Patlan is calling it the Barrientos baby boom: 12 new cousins were born in 2020 into one of South Omaha’s oldest and best known extended families.
Even for such a big family, which numbers in the hundreds, that’s a lot of new babies. The arrival of a dozen cousins brought some sunshine into the gloom of 2020, and a reason for optimism about the future.
“It’s been an ugly year,” said Patlan, a long-time advocate for South Omaha neighborhoods and families. “It’s a great thing to have something good come out of 2020, and to know that there’s a future that’s going to continue on and grow into something great.”
The family’s roots in Nebraska go back to the 1920s, when the Barrientos brothers migrated from Aguascalientes in central Mexico to Nebraska, eventually settling in South Omaha. They became well known musicians, a legacy that continues today in many ways, including through descendant Marcos Mora and the South Omaha Arts Institute he leads.
Theresa Barrientos was honored in the 2007 Cinco de Mayo festival as one of "Cinco Senoras" matriarchs among Omaha families of Mexican descent. The Barrientos Family Scholarship Foundation helps young Latinos pursue education; in 2020, it gave $220,000 in scholarships to students from metropolitan Omaha.
The sprawling family’s roots were lovingly grounded in Juan and Theresa Barrientos’ family home at 22nd and P Streets. For decades until Theresa’s death in 2012, everyone in the family took their new babies to see the family matriarch. She would lift them high toward the sky and pray for them, and her kitchen and arms were always open as they grew. The family closeness and celebration of new births has continued. As for other families, births during the pandemic brought a pang to 2020 for Patlan, the unofficial Barrientos family historian and an aunt extraordinaire.
“Normally when somebody has a baby we rush to the hospital, we get to look through the window to see the baby, we get to hug Mom and Dad and bring presents,” Patlan said. “I can’t wait to be able to hold and kiss and bless the babies and pray over them that they will have a great life and become what they’re supposed to be.”
For the parents of the infants, they have missed the broader family celebrations, but also treasured the intimate time with their babies.
“It was a nice little bonding experience for me and my husband with our baby,” said Jaszmine Orr, whose fourth son, Weylon, was born in August.
Veronica (Barrientos) Sapp and her husband, Brett, welcomed their first child, Emersyn, in November. The daughter of former South Omaha Business Association President John Barrientos, Veronica found out she was pregnant on March 14, the week businesses and events started to be closed down in Omaha. So the couple doesn’t know what going through pregnancy and bringing a child into the world is like in normal times.
“We’ve been very fortunate to be able to both work from home, so we’ve been able to stay in a little bubble,” Veronica Sapp said.
She’s looking forward to Emersyn meeting her big family though.
Cody Valdez, who wears a tattoo dedicated to his great-grandmother Theresa, is eager for his first child, Carver, to experience growing up with dozens of cousins as he did.
“This year has been horrible overall, but there’s a lot to look forward to,” Valdez said. “When this is all over, and things slowly get back to normal, it’ll be great to get out and see all the family members again.”
Like so many families, the Barrientos extended family has experienced loss in the pandemic as well. Don “Chacho” Hunter, a widely-known, long-time Omaha letter carrier, died in November of COVID-related illness. Two members of the extended family lost babies they were expecting in 2020.
The baby boom began in May with Lyla and then Carver. Then June brought Sochi, Ramona, Zahrya and Jalaya. Waylen was born in August, Angelo in September and Ivah in October. Ariah and Avery joined Emersyn as November babies.
The births “bring back normalcy,” Patlan said. “Life still goes on. We press on, and it will be okay.”