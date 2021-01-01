'Barrientos baby boom': 12 new cousins brought a silver lining to 2020

Rebecca Barrientos Patlan is calling it the Barrientos baby boom: 12 new cousins were born in 2020 into one of South Omaha’s oldest and best known extended families.

Even for such a big family, which numbers in the hundreds, that’s a lot of new babies. The arrival of a dozen cousins brought some sunshine into the gloom of 2020, and a reason for optimism about the future.

“It’s been an ugly year,” said Patlan, a long-time advocate for South Omaha neighborhoods and families. “It’s a great thing to have something good come out of 2020, and to know that there’s a future that’s going to continue on and grow into something great.”

The family’s roots in Nebraska go back to the 1920s, when the Barrientos brothers migrated from Aguascalientes in central Mexico to Nebraska, eventually settling in South Omaha. They became well known musicians, a legacy that continues today in many ways, including through descendant Marcos Mora and the South Omaha Arts Institute he leads.

Theresa Barrientos was honored in the 2007 Cinco de Mayo festival as one of "Cinco Senoras" matriarchs among Omaha families of Mexican descent. The Barrientos Family Scholarship Foundation helps young Latinos pursue education; in 2020, it gave $220,000 in scholarships to students from metropolitan Omaha.