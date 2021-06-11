Barriers and bollards protect pedestrians at Swim Trials, College World Series in Omaha

Temporary concrete barriers have been installed in downtown Omaha to protect crowds going to and from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and the College World Series.
A line of barriers now stretches along 10th Street in front of the CHI Health Center. Others have been placed in various spots around TD Ameritrade Park, including on the northwest corner in front of “The Road to Omaha” statue.
The group that manages the convention center, arena and ballpark worked with the Omaha Police Department to strategically place the protective barriers, a spokeswoman said.
The devices are designed to stop a vehicle if someone were to veer off the street, said Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.
The 10th Street corridor becomes a high-traffic pedestrian area during the popular sporting events. It runs along Lot B, one of the spots where tailgaters will set up shop during the World Series.
“Of all the changes happening in 2021, security is something that remains pretty consistent and is always a top priority,” Engdahl said.
The barriers will be taken down at the end of the men’s college baseball tournament.
The temporary barriers are in addition to permanent metal bollards that were installed last year. Those metal poles form semi-circles at the edges of intersections such as 10th and Capitol Streets, 10th and Cass Streets and 10th and Mike Fahey Streets. More bollards are expected to be installed in other downtown areas in the future.
The bollards would have made their debut during Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in 2020. They also would have been new to visitors of the 2020 Swim Trials and World Series, but all three events were canceled because of the coronavirus.
The U.S. Homeland Security Department worked with MECA to identify locations that needed those permanent protections, MECA has said. The cost to park in MECA-controlled lots rose slightly last year, in part to help pay for the permanent bollards.
Another security reminder for those heading to Wave II of the Swim Trials or the World Series: Clear bags are required inside the convention center, arena and ballpark. The policy helps security officers see everything that enters the facility and speeds up the security check process, Engdahl said. Visitors also will be scanned with electronic wands.
“We’re trying to help mitigate crowding to the best of our ability,” she said.
