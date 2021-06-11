Barriers and bollards protect pedestrians at Swim Trials, College World Series in Omaha

Temporary concrete barriers have been installed in downtown Omaha to protect crowds going to and from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and the College World Series.

A line of barriers now stretches along 10th Street in front of the CHI Health Center. Others have been placed in various spots around TD Ameritrade Park, including on the northwest corner in front of “The Road to Omaha” statue.

The group that manages the convention center, arena and ballpark worked with the Omaha Police Department to strategically place the protective barriers, a spokeswoman said.

The devices are designed to stop a vehicle if someone were to veer off the street, said Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

The 10th Street corridor becomes a high-traffic pedestrian area during the popular sporting events. It runs along Lot B, one of the spots where tailgaters will set up shop during the World Series.

“Of all the changes happening in 2021, security is something that remains pretty consistent and is always a top priority,” Engdahl said.

The barriers will be taken down at the end of the men’s college baseball tournament.