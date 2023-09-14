One of the most accomplished college coaches in the country had some powerful messages for young female athletes of color in Omaha on Thursday.

Dawn Staley, women’s basketball coach at the University of South Carolina, spoke to nearly 600 people at the first-ever fundraising luncheon for EPIC for Girls, an eight-year-old nonprofit that researches, advocates for and funds solutions to address inequities in sports.

Her first piece of advice, Staley said, came from the example set by her “God-fearing, praying mother” as she grew up in the housing projects of Philadelphia.

“The disciplined person can do anything,” she told the girls who had gathered for the event at the College of St. Mary Fieldhouse, where some would later participate in a clinic.

In a wide-ranging “fireside chat” with women’s basketball broadcaster and Nebraska native Brenda VanLengen, Staley talked about the challenges she faces as one of three Black coaches — and the only female coach — at South Carolina; her opinions about equity in sports administration, including officiating and other topics as she encouraged girls of color to follow their dreams.

The girls clearly knew all about Staley’s impressive career: They screamed and gave her an extended standing ovation when she took the stage and again at the end of her talk.

Staley won three Olympic gold medals with Team USA as a player and another one as the coach. She also played pro basketball, led South Carolina to two national championships and took the team to the Final Four this year, and is in both the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In her talk, Staley said she learned the value of hard work and focusing on a goal as the youngest of five in an impoverished, super-competitive family.

“I did not want to disappoint my mother,” she said, even when Mom wasn’t anywhere nearby.

She said lots of things competed for her time in the projects — “sports, crime” — but that people in her life, including her mom, “would not let me derail my career because of something that was ill-advised.”

The only times she saw women compete were in the Olympics and the national basketball championships, so “these two goals drove me every day,” she said. Basketball was, and still is, her passion.

She encouraged the girls to find a passion of their own and pursue it. Coaches, teachers and other mentors can help, she said, crediting them for her success.

“You need people in your life who will dangle the carrot a little bit farther than you think you can reach,” she told the girls.

She said she has tried to be that person for the women she has coached, both in her first job at Temple University at age 29 and now at South Carolina.

“I consider myself a dream merchant,” she said.

She admits that she doesn’t expect her players — or anyone — to do things exactly her way. She was singularly focused on basketball as a young woman and now realizes that a balanced life is necessary.

“Now, as a coach, I tell kids ‘Go party,’” she said, “I do.”

But she also preaches perspective: If partying, social media or whatever become your passion, you have to figure out if that’s what you want or whether you need to focus your drive elsewhere, she said, then assess whether the people you associate with will support you.

“If not,” she said, “they shouldn’t be part of your life.”

But it’s also important to be open to other viewpoints: “You can’t just hang around with the same people and get a different perspective.”

She thinks that kind of diversity is lacking in sports administration, notably among referees.

“The (basketball) game is 75% Black and the officiating crew is not 75% Black,” she said. “I just want the game to reflect that,” not only with referees but with coaches and other administrators.

The problem is difficult to solve, she said, because there’s not enough representation.

“On our campus, there are three Black head coaches and we all have different perspectives, but we don’t have enough (of us) to make a change,” she said.

How can white people help, VanLangen asked.