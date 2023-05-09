The nearly 350 bats released earlier this week at Joslyn Castle by Nebraska Wildlife Rehab will return to their home colonies all over the city.

Some nearby homeowners questioned releasing that many bats in an older neighborhood where they are already a cause for concern.

“Studies show that bats do not go to random structures. When they are released, they return to their home colony or roost,” said Laura Stastny, executive director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “The bat release is not going to cause bats to start a new roost in the neighborhood.”

Stastny said bats that come from the country are released there. Bats found in the city are released in that same area.

Joslyn Castle is a good choice because the majority of the bats that were let go were from eastern Omaha, Stastny said. It's a better locale than a wooded area nearby such as Fontenelle Forest or out in the western edges of the city, because the bats would return home anyhow.

The previous 14 years of releases were done mainly at Joslyn Art Museum, but that is closed while under renovation. A large crowd estimated at 3,000 was on-hand at the castle for Monday's occasion.

"Releasing them in a centralized location like the castle allows them the shortest travel home while still allowing us to release them in one place," Stastny said.

Some neighbors were also concerned that the bats could have rabies.

Stastny said bats can’t be tested for the disease without killing them.

“However, we do not release any animal showing signs of illness or injury,” she said.

Stastny said an event such as the one at Joslyn Castle is a good way to learn more about bats and their benefits.

Bats play an essential role in pest control, pollinating plants and dispersing seeds, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Recent studies estimate that bats eat enough pests to save more than $1 billion per year in crop damage and pesticide costs in the United States corn industry alone. Across all agricultural production, consumption of insect pests by bats results in a savings of more than $3 billion per year.

NWR follows all state and local guidelines for rehabilitation and release. Stastny said homeowners can call NWR with questions at 402-234-2473. Anyone with a concern can also contact the mayor’s hotline at 402-444-5555.

“We believe that sharing wildlife education and giving people a chance to understand bats is beneficial to the community and to the bats,” Stastny said.

