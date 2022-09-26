Beautiful fall weather on tap for Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Outdoor activities get the green light this week in Omaha and eastern Nebraska with a weather forecast that calls for beautiful fall conditions.

“We have no chances for rain and (high) temperatures in the 70s this week,” David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “We’re looking at temperatures in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. It will be a little cooler Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s.”

Nighttime lows, Eastlack said, will be generally in the mid-40s through Thursday before rising into the 50s Friday and Saturday. The high temperature for Omaha at this time of year is typically 76 degrees and the average low is 53.

“We have a ridge building in from the west that’s going to translate into beautiful weather,” he said. “It will be great for anyone getting outdoors.”

Omaha’s weather will warm up a bit Friday and Saturday with highs projected in the mid-70s. A high of 76 is predicted for Sunday.

Conditions will be near perfect for many of Omaha’s favorite outdoor activities, including visiting the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Lauritzen Gardens, Fontenelle Forest or the farmers markets in the Old Market on Saturday and Aksarben Village on Sunday. Another local favorite, Junkstock: Harvest Edition, is set to return for the next two weekends of Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9 at Sycamore Farms in Waterloo.

Junkstock organizers say they will be host to over 180 vintage vendors and artisans from all over the country. The event at 1150 River Road Drive is pet friendly with live music, food trucks and the “Kids Village.” Children under 12 are admitted free.

“We really should take advantage of the weather this week,” Eastlack said. “After all, winter is right around the corner.”