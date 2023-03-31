During an egg hunt at the Boys Town Hall of History on Saturday, children found eggs not just by their bright colors, but also by sound.

Children with vision loss and their families gathered at the 15th annual Beeping Egg Hunt to find eggs, collect prizes and pet farm animals.

The event was held by Boys Town National Research Hospital's Vision Program, which focuses on enriching the lives of children who are blind or visually impaired, according to the program's website.

The whole experience was designed to cater to children who may not be able to participate in a traditional Easter egg hunt.

"It's hard for them to find the eggs before they're all gone by kids that can get the eggs first," said Kristal Platt, vision program coordinator. "Here, every child gets to hunt for every single egg."

Dozens of children made their way through a series of stations at Saturday's event. Children could "hunt" for brightly-colored eggs that emit beeping sounds and win prizes such as candy, books, stuffed animals and scented chalk.

Other prizes in previous years have included items like scented bubbles and toys with audio features, said Platt.

Besides the egg hunt, the children could also attend a story time and get their photo taken with a goat and bunnies stationed outside the building.

The children with vision loss and their siblings tend to enjoy the event so much that families make a habit of coming year after year, Platt said.

"It's a very joy-filled event," she said.

Marcia Tarver said her 4-year-old son, Mitchell, was excited to come back to the egg hunt after attending last year. Mitchell has a hard time participating in other egg hunts because it's hard for him to distinguish the eggs from the grass they're usually hidden in, Marcia said.

"If it's a big crowd of people running, we just don't go to a lot of those because it's hard," she said. "But he loves this."

Edwin Sanchez, who works in security at Boys Town, was one of the volunteers at the egg hunt. He said he enjoyed getting to interact with the children as they came to his station.

"It's nice seeing kids smile," he said.

