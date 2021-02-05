Beginning Saturday, Omaha's daytime highs will be around 10 degrees for a week or more

Omaha's in for a deep freeze, with frigid temperatures settling in Saturday and sticking around through next week.

Daytime highs beginning Saturday in the Omaha area will be around 10 degrees. A couple of nights next week — Monday night into Tuesday and Thursday night into Friday — the lows will dip under 5 below zero. Wind chills will make it feel like 10 to 20 below.

"We have a surge of Arctic air that's pushing in," said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "It's going to hang out for several days into the end of next week."

For the most part, Bova said, winds over the next week won't be significant — 20 mph or so.

"It's just going to be brutally cold," she said.

The average high for this time of year is 35. "We're nowhere close to that for the foreseeable future," Bova said.

If that's not discouraging enough, the Omaha area was set to get 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night through midday Saturday. And then, starting Saturday night and continuing through Sunday morning, another 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Monday morning brings a slight chance for snow before noon and a high temperature near 7 degrees.