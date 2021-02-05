 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beginning Saturday, Omaha's daytime highs will be around 10 degrees for a week or more
0 comments
alert top story

Beginning Saturday, Omaha's daytime highs will be around 10 degrees for a week or more

{{featured_button_text}}
020521-owh-new-cold-ar02

A field near 60th Street and Nebraska Highway 370 in Papillion is covered in snow Thursday. Single-digit highs and below-zero lows are expected in the Omaha area over the next several days.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha's in for a deep freeze, with frigid temperatures settling in Saturday and sticking around through next week.

Daytime highs beginning Saturday in the Omaha area will be around 10 degrees. A couple of nights next week — Monday night into Tuesday and Thursday night into Friday — the lows will dip under 5 below zero. Wind chills will make it feel like 10 to 20 below.

"We have a surge of Arctic air that's pushing in," said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "It's going to hang out for several days into the end of next week."

For the most part, Bova said, winds over the next week won't be significant — 20 mph or so.

"It's just going to be brutally cold," she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The average high for this time of year is 35. "We're nowhere close to that for the foreseeable future," Bova said.

If that's not discouraging enough, the Omaha area was set to get 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night through midday Saturday. And then, starting Saturday night and continuing through Sunday morning, another 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Monday morning brings a slight chance for snow before noon and a high temperature near 7 degrees.

"It's going to be so cold that it's going to be all snow — light, fluffy stuff," Bova said. 

World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.

The 11 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Cold-weather tips for people and pets

PEOPLE

» Limit time outside.

» Dress in layered clothing. Your inner layer should be comfortably snug and wick away moisture. Your middle layer should provide insulation and your outer layer, wind protection. Cover ears, face and hands.

» If you see redness or white or grayish-yellow skin with an unusual or painful feeling, this may be a sign of frostbite.

» If you suspect frostbite, stay off of frostbitten digits and do not rub to generate warmth. Warm your digits with body heat or warm (not hot) water.

» Shivering, confusion, slurred speech, drowsiness, fumbling and exhaustion all can be signs of hypothermia. Babies also may have bright red skin.

» If you suspect you have hypothermia, seek immediate medical attention.

» Avoid portable heating devices that are powered by combustible fuel.

» When traveling, tell friends or family your route and keep your cellphone charged in the event you get lost or stranded.

PETS

» If possible, keep your pets indoors.

» If that’s not possible, ensure that dog houses are built from wood with a flap opening. Do not use plastic kennels, as they won’t keep cold air away.

» Face the plastic flap to any dog doors away from the wind.

» Use straw or hay for warmth. Blankets become wet and moldy.

» Water bowls freeze, so opt for a heated bowl in sub-freezing conditions.

» Call the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800 extension 1 if you see an animal suffering in the cold.

Sources: Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Humane Society

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert