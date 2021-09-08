Behind the scenes, Stan Benis kept concerts and sporting events running in Omaha

Christy said her husband kept a voicemail for several years from singer Jimmy Buffett’s security manager, thanking him for the job he did at an Omaha concert. Things didn’t go so well at the next tour stop in Des Moines, which also was attended by Benis and his wife.

“We’re backstage and the security guy is yelling about how he wished things were more like they were in Omaha,” Kristy said. “That made Stan feel good.”

Mike Hanson, who worked for Benis, said it was common for each worker to receive a copy of the contract signed by the artist and demands that needed to be met.

“Those contract riders were several pages long and Stan would highlight certain paragraphs for each worker,” Hanson said. “You knew exactly what your job was going to be so we all weren’t running around like chickens.”

He added that because of Benis' diligence, those artists were eager to come back.

“They knew they were going to be treated well,” Hanson said. “And if something wasn’t right, Stan would make it right.”

Despite his best efforts, even Benis had moments when things didn’t go as planned. A singer once demanded a plate of ribs backstage and unfortunately, one of Stan’s workers couldn’t resist the temptation.