Behind the scenes, Stan Benis kept concerts and sporting events running in Omaha

If you attended a sporting event or concert in the area in the past 45 years, chances are you saw Stan Benis.
It was his work behind the scenes that kept those events running smoothly.
Benis collapsed at his home and died Saturday night. He was 64.
The Omaha Gross grad spent nearly his entire adult life working in the Omaha arena business, starting at the Civic Auditorium in 1977 as a laborer. Benis eventually became a foreman and events coordinator before taking over as manager in 2000.
He then moved to the city’s new arena, now known as CHI Health Center, to serve as director of operations.
Other Metro-area venues he helped operate were the Orpheum Theatre, Rosenblatt Stadium, the Mid-America Arena, TD Ameritrade Park and Ralston Arena.
Most recently, he was the recreation and events coordinator for the city of Council Bluffs.
“Stan did a lot for a lot of people,” his wife Christy said. “Helping others was his whole life, and he wanted everyone to be happy.”
Benis was an expert at keeping people happy, a gift while often dealing with temperamental artists. Friends shared stories about how Benis worked to guarantee those artists would want to return to Omaha.
Christy said her husband kept a voicemail for several years from singer Jimmy Buffett’s security manager, thanking him for the job he did at an Omaha concert. Things didn’t go so well at the next tour stop in Des Moines, which also was attended by Benis and his wife.
“We’re backstage and the security guy is yelling about how he wished things were more like they were in Omaha,” Kristy said. “That made Stan feel good.”
Mike Hanson, who worked for Benis, said it was common for each worker to receive a copy of the contract signed by the artist and demands that needed to be met.
“Those contract riders were several pages long and Stan would highlight certain paragraphs for each worker,” Hanson said. “You knew exactly what your job was going to be so we all weren’t running around like chickens.”
He added that because of Benis' diligence, those artists were eager to come back.
“They knew they were going to be treated well,” Hanson said. “And if something wasn’t right, Stan would make it right.”
Despite his best efforts, even Benis had moments when things didn’t go as planned. A singer once demanded a plate of ribs backstage and unfortunately, one of Stan’s workers couldn’t resist the temptation.
“When those ribs got eaten, we thought Stan was going to have to fire the guy,” Hanson said. “We were afraid we were all going to get fired, but the singer eventually calmed down.”
Another problem arose at an NCAA basketball regional.
“The shot clock wasn’t working right, and there were some pretty panicky-looking people at courtside,” friend Gary Java said. “Stan shows up, says something into his walkie-talkie and 10 seconds later, it was fixed.”
Benis loved sports — he often had artists sign a baseball for him — and enjoyed watching grandson Coby play this past season at Omaha Creighton Prep. It was easy to see Stan wearing his trademark Hawaiian shirt, and even easier to hear him.
“He’d be at every game, hollering for Coby,” Junior Jays baseball coach Pat Mooney said. “He was having a blast and his energy level was through the roof.”
Mooney said when he later watched videos of games, he could always hear Stan in the background.
Benis also made a special connection at the College World Series with Cal State Fullerton and later Texas coach Augie Garrido. The two became good friends, so much that Stan traveled to Austin to be with Garrido’s family when Augie died in 2018.
“Stan took care of all of the other coaches,” Christy said. “But he would drop everything to take care of Augie.”
Benis worked at a festival Saturday at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs. He died that night.
“Once Stan was your friend, you could call him anytime,” Java said. “He did a lot for the Omaha community over the years, and he’s really going to be missed.”
The visitation for Benis starts at 4 p.m. Thursday and a wake service will follow at 6:30 at the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 51st & F Streets. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4513 S. 32nd St.
Memorials may be made to the Creighton Prep baseball program.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH