The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community is again a tax-exempt organization.

The chamber suspended its programs late last year after it was revealed the group's federal IRS tax-exempt status had been lost in 2011 because it did not file the proper annual tax forms.

The chamber shutdown came with the resignation of Michelle Andahl, its former president.

In a letter sent by Andahl to chamber members and shared publicly, the former president wrote, “personal ethics would not allow me to continue accepting any member funding in 2023 without this being resolved.”

Interim President Diane Bruce continued to work on the reinstatement process since her appointment in March.

The chamber requested retroactive reinstatement from the IRS in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and it has filed tax forms annually since 2018. Last year, the chamber hired legal counsel to work on its application for reinstatement.

The group's retroactive reinstatement was shared in a press release Monday. The reinstatement was made with no required fines or penalties.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike thanked "the many individuals and businesses that continued to support and believe in the importance of the Bellevue chamber."

"The City of Bellevue would also like to thank Diane Bruce and her team for their efforts that led to a quick resolution of this issue," Hike said. "We look forward to working with and supporting the Bellevue chamber as it continues to grow and prosper.”

