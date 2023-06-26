A recently approved master plan will guide the City of Bellevue's parks system over the next 15 to 20 years.

The extensive proposal details a number of updates and changes to the city's parks, but it was the suggested closing of eight parks that brought community members to raise concerns during last week's Bellevue City Council meeting.

On the list for potential decommission is College Heights: North Field, Freeman Park, Gilder Park, Goldenrod Park, Heber Park, Leawood Oaks II Park, Mason Park and Southern Oaks Park.

Approval of the master plan last week doesn't necessarily mean the decommissions will move forward. It will be up to City Council members and city officials to consider future closings of individual parks.

Currently, the city's 55 parks total 756 acres and account for 14% of Bellevue's total land use, according to the plan. The decommissioned parks would account for about 27 acres.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike questioned whether the decommissioned parks would be enough to make a positive impact on maintenance costs and other city resources.

Hike suggested giving more property to adjoining landowners to cut down on parks-related costs.

The closed parks also could be absorbed by nearby schools, bought by developers or transferred for public use, such as city facilities.

Multiple community members raised concerns on what would become of the parks if they were sold to developers or absorbed by the neighboring land owners.

Audrey Moulton, director of Caritas Kids' Cottage, a child care near Goldenrod Park in Bellevue, contended that the park is well used by area and day care kids.

"We cannot go across the street with our little strollers with our babies," Moulton said. "We have children from 6 weeks to 13 years of age. That park means the world to them."

The 3.8-acre park is listed for decommission due to "unclear park boundaries or location beyond the immediate neighborhood' and "future as a city facility."

The master plan had to maintain a balance of setting a vision for the future while also considering the day-to-day operations of the park system, said Jeff Spiehs, a senior planner and project manager with consultant Lamp Rynearson.

"We have a number of future amenities (in the plan) that don't exist today in Bellevue," Spiehs said. "We heard from the public and put together a budget for that and recommendations to where those those amenities might be, such as building a climbing structures and more splash pads or natural play areas."

When compared to similar cities, Bellevue is in the bottom of the lowest quartile of per capita spending on parks.

Three funding scenarios are outlined in the plan, with the lowest at $2 million and the highest at $3.7 million. The "Moderate Growth" scenario at $2.7 million is recommended by the planning team.

"The Moderate Growth scenario aims to change the perception of Bellevue and its parks, improving on what is currently offered and expanding system offerings," according to the plan.

Under that recommendation, parks could see trail improvements and new amenities such as climbing walls, dog parks and skate areas.

