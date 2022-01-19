Bellevue City Council approves site plan of controversial Olde Towne development

A development that would bring 10 new town homes to Bellevue's Olde Towne area moved one step closer to breaking ground following the City Council's approval on Tuesday of a site plan and zoning requests.
Mercury Property Management plans to build the town homes on undeveloped land south of West 16th Avenue between Jefferson and Franklin Streets. Council members voted 4-2 to approve the company's development plan and rezoning requests.
Council members Thomas Burns and Don Preister voted against.
Before the vote, Burns acknowledged frustrations expressed by neighbors of the redevelopment.
"I know you're frustrated, and I'm frustrated, too," Burns said. "Speaking to my colleagues, I think that the path of least resistance is to convince ourselves that nothing's wrong with this. I know a lot of residents that I've spoken to are not confident in that. I'm going to vote 'no' on this and I'm also going to vote 'no' on the rezoning."
In October, Mercury sought a blighted designation for its own property and more than a dozen lots to the south — most of which have existing homes on them — in an effort to receive tax increment financing, a tax incentive meant to spur redevelopment in areas deemed blighted.
Councilman Bob Stinson, who had previously voted against the blighted and substandard designations, said Tuesday that he had been contacted by Jeffry Gehring of Mercury, who has talked with neighbors and "agreed to a few things to try to make this a little better development between the neighborhood and Mercury."
That includes planting trees along the south side of the development, working with the Humane Society to relocate animals found in the heavily wooded area during construction and sidewalk improvements.
"I think Jeff has put forth a good effort to make this a doable situation with the neighborhood and Mercury Development," Stinson said. "I was against it at one time, but with him coming forward like that, I will vote in favor of this today."
Neighbors of the proposed redevelopment have spoken in opposition to the town houses and in protest of Mercury's move to designate portions of the neighborhood as substandard and blighted.
Further exacerbating frustrations from many neighbors is what they view as a conflict of interest by Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike, who cast the tiebreaking vote during an Oct. 19 council meeting designating the land as blighted.
Hike, a longtime advocate of developing the Olde Towne area, denied any conflict and said the future development would benefit all of Bellevue.
In March, Hike and a business partner sold the property to Gehring for $100,000, a tax document shows.
Hike contends that once he sold the land, he no longer had a financial interest in its development.
“I’m always very careful with that,” Hike told The World-Herald in November. “As mayor, I’m not going to capitalize on something to make money for myself. I have my own projects, but if I’m ever in a conflict, I’m always going to conflict out (recuse).”
Gehring contends that the town houses and potential TIF will be good for the area.
“This is a weed- and tree-infested area that can be changed into very nice condos, and on top of this, we’re going to be doing some area development,” he said in November. “They’ll get some sidewalks they don’t currently have, some curbs. We’re going to see if we can fix the water pressure issues they have. There may be even more on the table if we get TIF.”
Any request for TIF will have to be approved by the City Council.
