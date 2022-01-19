Bellevue City Council approves site plan of controversial Olde Towne development

Councilman Bob Stinson, who had previously voted against the blighted and substandard designations, said Tuesday that he had been contacted by Jeffry Gehring of Mercury, who has talked with neighbors and "agreed to a few things to try to make this a little better development between the neighborhood and Mercury."

That includes planting trees along the south side of the development, working with the Humane Society to relocate animals found in the heavily wooded area during construction and sidewalk improvements.

"I think Jeff has put forth a good effort to make this a doable situation with the neighborhood and Mercury Development," Stinson said. "I was against it at one time, but with him coming forward like that, I will vote in favor of this today."

Neighbors of the proposed redevelopment have spoken in opposition to the town houses and in protest of Mercury's move to designate portions of the neighborhood as substandard and blighted.

Further exacerbating frustrations from many neighbors is what they view as a conflict of interest by Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike, who cast the tiebreaking vote during an Oct. 19 council meeting designating the land as blighted.