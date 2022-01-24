Bellevue dog dies after two large Lab mixes jump fence and attack it

The owners of two dogs are being cited on suspicion of a handful of violations after the dogs attacked a Bellevue dog that later died.

The owner of Jack, an 8-year-old papillon mix, let the dog out in her fenced-in yard on Jan. 17 and heard a commotion a few minutes later, said Steve Glandt, vice president of operations at the Nebraska Humane Society.

The owner found one of the two dogs, both Labrador mixes, standing over Jack, who had been bitten and was bleeding. The owner shooed the two dogs away and took her dog to an emergency veterinary clinic, Glandt said. Her dog later died.

Neighbors said they saw the two dogs jump the fence to get into the yard.

Glandt said one of the dogs has been deemed dangerous and will have to be surrendered to the Humane Society. The other dog was deemed potentially dangerous. The owners must comply with an ordinance that addresses such animals.