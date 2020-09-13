Bellevue East grad diagnosed with cancer after losing insurance, but community rallies around him

C.J. Crismon celebrated his 19th birthday in late March amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but when the recent Bellevue East graduate hit that milestone, he lost his health insurance.
Later, in July, doctors diagnosed him with Hodgkin lymphoma, leaving his family to cover the costs of C.J.'s medical procedures. Two weeks after the diagnosis, doctors said the cancer was stage 4.
In response, his family and the community have organized fundraisers — including a Sunday afternoon event at a tattoo studio in Bellevue — to help offset the costs of treatment.
Thirty-six people got tattoos at Electric Ink Society for $20 and $35. Additionally, many others in the community came to the event to show support for the family and buy items from vendors.
"It's nice to see the whole community come together," said Melinda Crismon, C.J.'s mother. "People that barely know us are doing all this. It's just amazing to me."
C.J. is the oldest of six kids. He worked as a manager at a local UPS store but hasn't been able to work amid treatments. His mom describes him as a hard worker and the family helper.
"He's always been there to help his friends. He's always there to help anyone," she said. "He gave his shirt off his back to people."
Mica Stewart, the owner of Electric Ink Society and a tattoo artist there, said he met the Crismons a few weeks ago at another fundraiser and decided he wanted to help the family. All proceeds from the tattoos and sales during the Sunday event will be donated to the Crismon family.
"It's always good to give back because, as a business person, the community supports you," Stewart said. "And you, you need to support the community that supports you."
The Crismons organized a Go Fund Me page to help raise money, and they said they're hopeful as C.J. awaits more chemotherapy and treatment.
"I think it takes the whole community village to raise him," Stewart said.
