Bellevue firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning home

An elderly woman was rescued by firefighters early Tuesday after a fire broke out in her Bellevue home.

The 79-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, according to Bellevue Battalion Chief Brian Staskiewicz. A second resident was not at home at the time of the fire, he said.

Firefighters were called to the home at 1904 Madison St. just before 2 a.m. Crews saw nothing on approach, Staskiewicz said, but encountered heavy smoke and flames upon entering the front door.

"(Sarpy County 911) dispatch said one person was believed to be in the home," Staskiewicz said. "We forced open the front door and were able to go down the hall and rescue the resident."

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 damage to the one-story home, he said. The house, valued at $147,000, is located about 1½ blocks from Mission Middle School.

"Our guys did a tremendous job," Staskiewicz said. "I'm very proud of them."