Bellevue honors veterans at Memorial Day ceremony

About 250 people brought their hearts, their families and their gratitude to the solemn Memorial Day observance at the Bellevue Cemetery on Monday.

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785 conduct the ceremony each year to honor Bellevue’s fallen soldiers, some of whom are buried at the cemetery.

Only 55% of Americans know that’s the true purpose of the day, according to a 2018 Harris Poll cited in remarks by post Commander Bill O’Donnell.

He encouraged those gathered to spread the word about the meaning of Memorial Day.

“Remember the fallen and teach the living,” he said.

Each branch of the military was recognized in a flag presentation. Betty Shaw of Bellevue carried a flag in the ceremony in honor of her late husband, Howard.

“I could have carried three flags — my husband was in the Coast Guard, the Merchant Marines and the Air Force,” she said.

At the ceremony five years ago, organizers asked the crowd if anyone could represent the Coast Guard, and she volunteered. She’s been carrying that flag each Memorial Day since.