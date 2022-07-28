 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue man accused of offering $5,000 bounty to cut off stepson's testicles

A 42-year-old Bellevue man was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats after he was accused of putting a $5,000 bounty on his stepson. The man told police he wanted someone to cut off the stepson's testicles.  

Omaha police officers were called to a meatpacking company near 36th and J Streets about 9:15 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of threats. A 27-year-old Bellevue man showed officers a screen shot of his stepfather's Facebook post offering a $5,000 bounty on him.

Police learned that a Douglas County judge had issued the stepson a protection order against the stepfather earlier that day. The protection order said the stepfather had come to the stepson's workplace on at least two occasions and threatened him over issues that he was having with his wife, the stepson's mother. 

Officers found the stepfather about 10 p.m. Monday. The man told police that had posted the offer and that he wanted someone to "chop off" his stepson's testicles because he could not do it himself. 

