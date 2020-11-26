Bellevue man arrested in Omaha after high speed chase crosses state lines

A car chase that crossed back and forth across the Iowa-Nebraska ended early Thursday with the arrest of a Bellevue man in Omaha.

The Council Bluffs Police Department stopped a Chevrolet Silverado shortly after 2 a.m., but the driver took off toward Nebraska on Interstate 480.

The Nebraska State Patrol tracked the pickup truck as it crossed into the state going 81 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an NSP press release.

When a trooper tried to stop the truck, the driver sped up to more than 100 miles per hour heading south on I-480.

Then the vehicle turned east on Interstate 80 and crossed back into Iowa, the released said. Council Bluffs police picked up the pursuit again, deploying spike strips to slow down the car. But it headed back to Nebraska, still on I-80.

Next the truck got back on I-480, this time northbound. Then it exited and was traveling on surface streets near the Martha Street exit, until troopers pulled in front of the truck near 28th and Harney streets, the release said.

The driver got out and ran away toward the freeway, leaping over a fence. He was caught and arrested at the Farnam Street bridge over I-480.

Christopher Holsten, 34, of Bellevue was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail on a list of charges that included flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernelia, theft, and obstructing an officer.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.