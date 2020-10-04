Bellevue man dies after one-vehicle crash

Authorities say a Bellevue man has died from injuries suffered in a crash Saturday.

Adrian G. Perales, 28, died after being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The crash occurred in the 6900 block of South 13th Street, according to the Bellevue Police Department. Perales was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say Perales’ vehicle was going south when it left the roadway and struck the concrete wall of a home on the west side of the street. — Nancy Gaarder

