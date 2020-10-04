 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue man dies after one-vehicle crash
0 comments

Bellevue man dies after one-vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities say a Bellevue man has died from injuries suffered in a crash Saturday.

Adrian G. Perales, 28, died after being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The crash occurred in the 6900 block of South 13th Street, according to the Bellevue Police Department. Perales was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say Perales’ vehicle was going south when it left the roadway and struck the concrete wall of a home on the west side of the street. — Nancy Gaarder

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert