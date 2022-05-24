Bellevue man sentenced to a year in jail for sexual assault, child abuse

A Bellevue man who pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of misdemeanor child abuse has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Dakota Oehm, 29, reached a plea agreement with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office after initially being charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of strangulation of a girl at least 12 years of age but younger than 16. Prosecutors dismissed eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Oehm was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court after pleading to the lesser charges. He must serve five years of probation following his release from jail and register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, the first sexual assault occurred March 3, 2014, at Oehm’s residence. A second sexual assault occurred between March 3, 2014, and May 4, 2015, at the same location.

Court records say Oehm intentionally stopped the girl’s breathing on two occasions. The first occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Aug. 29, 2015, and the second between Aug. 30, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2017. An investigation began in April after the girl went to police.

