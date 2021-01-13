Bellevue man sentenced to three years in prison for role in concealing body

A 22-year-old Bellevue man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty of concealing a man's body and tampering with physical evidence.

Eric J. Palmquist pleaded no contest to the felony charges and was sentenced by Sarpy County District Court Judge Stefanie Martinez to two years for the first offense, followed by one year for the second offense. Felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a drug violation were dismissed.

Palmquist was one of five people arrested in connection with the death of Matthew A. Brenden, whose body was found in Faulkland Park, 8700 S. 48th St.

Brenden, 19, died on Oct. 20, 2019, from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to police. Alyssa Edmisten, 19, of Bellevue, told her stepfather that Brenden killed himself while at a small gathering hosted by Nolan Carpenter, 20, her boyfriend.