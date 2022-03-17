 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with car

  • Updated
  • 0

A Bellevue motorcyclist was critically injured Wednesday night after colliding with a car.

Anthony M. Jackman, 35, was traveling southbound on South 36th Street at about 8:25 p.m. when he tried to pass a vehicle driven by Jasmine M. Peterson, of Bellevue, who was also southbound.

Peterson, 18, was making a left turn onto Leawood Drive while Jackman was attempting to pass, according to a Bellevue Police Department spokesperson. He crashed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police ticketed Jackman on suspicion of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Both motorists were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Time-lapse video shows slow-moving landslide in Alaska national park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert