Bellevue motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with car

A Bellevue motorcyclist was critically injured Wednesday night after colliding with a car.

Anthony M. Jackman, 35, was traveling southbound on South 36th Street at about 8:25 p.m. when he tried to pass a vehicle driven by Jasmine M. Peterson, of Bellevue, who was also southbound.

Peterson, 18, was making a left turn onto Leawood Drive while Jackman was attempting to pass, according to a Bellevue Police Department spokesperson. He crashed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police ticketed Jackman on suspicion of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Both motorists were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center.

