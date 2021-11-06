Bellevue parade 'hits home real hard' for Nebraska veterans

Proud.
That’s how U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Klassen felt Saturday morning as he watched Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade from the sidewalk in downtown Bellevue. Having served in the Marines from January 1975 to January 1978, Klassen, 65, saw the end of the Vietnam War era and experienced personal tragedy when six of his fellow service members perished in a helicopter training accident in 1976.
With that in mind, seeing the 80 entries composed of hundreds of people march through the city brought “a tear to my eye,” Klassen said, as a mix of emotions bellowed up.
“This hits home real hard,” he said.
For Ray Johnson, the parade — which traveled east down West Mission Avenue before looping north along Franklin Street — provided a chance for him to reminisce about his Air Force career that spanned 26 years from 1964 to 1990.
“The military was the start of my life. It was the most fantastic experience I’ve ever had,” the 75-year-old veteran said.
New to the parade this year was the honoring of a hometown hero. Organizers chose Terry Ingram for the inaugural designation. In January 2020, Ingram was photographing eagles near the Offutt Base Lake when he saw a car flip and become partially submerged in a nearby pond. Ingram waded into the frigid water and rescued three young men.
Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Kudlacz was the grand marshal.
While the parade served as the main attraction, it was just one part of a day honoring Nebraskans who dedicated years — and some even their lives — in service to the U.S.
The Bellevue Public Schools hosted a breakfast.
“It’s a huge collaborative effort with everybody coming together to make this happen,” said Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.
The pleasant weather, which featured clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, helped keep spirits afloat before and during the almost hourlong parade.
“We like to call it chamber of commerce weather today,” Andahl chuckled.
This year’s parade marked a return to some semblance of normality. Usually held annually on the Saturday before Veterans Day, the parade was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the most common message … is that everyone was so happy that it was back on,” said Amanda Oliver, spokeswoman for the Bellevue Public Schools. “I know everyone was so happy to be together.”