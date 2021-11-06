Bellevue parade 'hits home real hard' for Nebraska veterans

Proud.

That’s how U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Klassen felt Saturday morning as he watched Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade from the sidewalk in downtown Bellevue. Having served in the Marines from January 1975 to January 1978, Klassen, 65, saw the end of the Vietnam War era and experienced personal tragedy when six of his fellow service members perished in a helicopter training accident in 1976.

With that in mind, seeing the 80 entries composed of hundreds of people march through the city brought “a tear to my eye,” Klassen said, as a mix of emotions bellowed up.

“This hits home real hard,” he said.

For Ray Johnson, the parade — which traveled east down West Mission Avenue before looping north along Franklin Street — provided a chance for him to reminisce about his Air Force career that spanned 26 years from 1964 to 1990.

“The military was the start of my life. It was the most fantastic experience I’ve ever had,” the 75-year-old veteran said.