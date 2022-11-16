 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha

A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. 

Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q Streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80. 

Investigators determined that Solorio-Ramirez was driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO when he lost control of the car at high speed. The Pontiac went down a steep embankment and rolled several times, the spokesman said. 

Solorio-Ramirez was not wearing a seat belt.

The ramp was closed until 2:15 a.m. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

