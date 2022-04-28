Bellevue woman, dog found dead in home after fire

A Bellevue woman's body was found Thursday in a home near 28th Street and Chandler Road, Bellevue police said.

Kathleen Janus, 73, was found dead around 10 a.m. inside a home in the 7400 block of South 28th Street. Parts of the inside of the house showed signs of a recent fire, including the odor of smoke, police said.

First responders also found a dead dog inside. A second dog, which also belonged to Janus, was saved.

A neighbor had used a key to enter the home to check on Janus after the neighbor was unable to reach her by phone or by knocking on the door. The neighbor called 911 after finding Janus’ body.

Police said the investigation is continuing, but they found no signs of violence at the scene.

