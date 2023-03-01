When Kyndra Smith woke up Sunday morning and decided to make a TikTok video about the two women that social media users have since dubbed “the airport angels,” she wasn’t expecting much of a response.

She was in her pajamas, her face just washed and her hair undone. But she thought just maybe one of her 3,000 followers might know of a 30-something woman with rainbow hair. Or her mom, who wore a necklace with a big metal dragonfly.

That Omaha pair was in the Denver airport when Smith collapsed after receiving the call that her own mother, Terri Jensen, had died. Smith, who is from Bellevue, was traveling to San Diego to be with her when she got the terrible news last October.

“I was sobbing and crying,” Smith said. “The mom ran over to me and hugged over me and started praying over me. She picked me up while I cried and cried.”

They comforted her and made sure she made her flight, which they were also on. But Smith was so upset at the time that now she can’t visualize what the pair, part of a family of four, looked like. She was too distraught to get their names.

Smith was telling a relative the story last weekend when her mother-in-law suggested she post something about it on social media. So before she even got dressed Sunday, Smith made her video.

Then she watched in amazement.

“Within minutes, it just blew up,” she said. “I was crying for like eight hours on Sunday, it was so sweet. I just didn’t expect it.”

On Sunday, 750,000 people watched her video and offered condolences and support. By Wednesday, that number had skyrocketed to 1.2 million.

But they didn’t just watch.

“All over the world people are invested in me finding these airport angels,” Smith said. “People are trying to help me track them down. Some are reaching out to salons. They are doing investigative work for me, which is insane.”

Since the original post, Smith, a pediatric physical therapist, has shared other stories about her mom. Like how she celebrated her 60th birthday by going skydiving.

She can’t imagine what her mom would think about all this. She’s hoping it would make her laugh.

Smith has had a difficult time since her mother died. And that’s why she was so struck by something so many viewers pointed out and why she thinks her post has touched so many.

It’s that dragonfly necklace worn by the woman in the airport, which Smith said for some reason she was fixated on after she got the bad news about her mom.

“That was one thing TikTok freaked out about,” Smith said. “A dragonfly symbolizes someone that has passed is visiting you.”