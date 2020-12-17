Bellevue woman sentenced for aiding boyfriend by hiding his gun

A Bellevue woman found guilty of attempting to hide her boyfriend's gun was sentenced Thursday in Sarpy County District Court to six months in jail.

Olivia R. Ashley, 26, pleaded guilty in February to a charge of attempt of a felony. That's a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to a year in prison. She had originally been scheduled to be sentenced in May but failed to appear and was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on Monday.

Bellevue police said a fight broke out between Ashley's boyfriend, Tyler Botos, and another man in the couple's apartment near Bellevue University on Aug. 14, 2019. Botos pulled out a handgun and shot at the man, missing the man but striking a vehicle in the parking lot. Ashley got rid of the gun, police said.

Botos, 24, was sentenced in April to five to 15 years in prison in Sarpy County District Court. He must serve at least five years and would be released after seven and a half years.

Our best Omaha staff photos of 2020

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.