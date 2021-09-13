Bennington Fire and Rescue hires first full-time firefighters

Bennington’s first full-time firefighters were sworn in Thursday.
The nine firefighters are much needed for the fast-growing district, and their addition to the department was about 10 years in the making, said Fire Chief Dan Mallory. The area previously relied on an entirely volunteer department.
“Our territory is expanding, the population about doubled in the past 10 years in our district, and the call volume has doubled in the last six years,” Mallory said. “We’re approaching over a thousand calls this year, and it was difficult to maintain that pace with the volunteer staff.”
Mallory was hired as Bennington’s first full-time chief last year, followed by the hiring of an assistant chief in March.
The nine firefighters will be split into three 24-hour shifts.
“They won’t be able to handle everything, we’ll still rely on our volunteer staff to support them and back them up,” Mallory said. “But this gets the first vehicle out the door right away and the first three people on scene.”
The number of runs by the department has steadily increased in recent years, according to data published online by the department. In 2014 it made 627 total runs, compared with 908 in 2020.
Looking to the future, Mallory would like to see additional full-time hires to correspond with an increase in population growth. The department is hoping the next three hires will be initially funded through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant.
In the meantime, Mallory is excited for the new hires to get started.
“They’re very hard workers, they’re energetic and they have a lot to learn,” he said. “We did a five-week academy to get them up to speed on how we do things here. I’m very excited for them, and I think they’ll work well for this community.”
