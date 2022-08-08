Bennington rescinds plan to purchase high school property next to landfill

Following waves of public backlash, the Bennington school board has scrapped its plan to buy a property near a landfill for a potential second high school.

Board members voted unanimously Monday evening to rescind the agreement between the district and the property owner to purchase 78 acres of farmland at 132nd Street and Rainwood Road, southeast of Bennington.

The school board had previously approved the purchase on July 18 and moved forward with asking for community feedback about what the district's second high school should look like.

Terry Haack, Bennington's superintendent, said the school board's decision allowed for the execution of the contract, but the purchase hadn't been made by the time the district asked for community input.

"Through public forums, many different entities, professionals and other stakeholders, it has been recommended to not follow through with execution of that land contract," he said.

Following the school board's decision in July, community members voiced their concerns about the property, which is located just north of a Douglas County landfill that was closed in 1989. Many parents said they didn't approve of the purchase despite an environmental study that deemed the land for the second high school to be safe.

During Monday's meeting, community member Robert Kaminski asked the board to delay the bond issue to allow more discussion.

"We can't have a bond issue this November, there just isn't enough time," Kaminski said. "We haven’t had enough discussion. And we need that."

Besides building a second high school — which would cost more than $100 million — the district has asked for feedback on other projects such as the continuation of the current high school’s stadium renovation, adding a sixth elementary school, HVAC renovations, land acquisitions and more.

Through a poll of 465 Bennington voters in July, 68% supported the construction of a second high school.

Other parents said Monday that they wish they were consulted before the district decided to chose the property for the second high school. Bennington officials said the district wouldn't have been able to give the public an option to offer feedback until the school board vote on July 18.

"It became clear through the forums that the community was not comfortable with that site," Mary Byars, board president, said at Monday's meeting. "So this action is a response to that. This is an important and significant decision for our community. We will continue to invite feedback."