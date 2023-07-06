Next time you find yourself along Maple Street in Benson, make sure to look up.

The newest art installation in the well-known arts district takes the form of banners hung from light posts on and around Benson's main strip. Sixteen local artists were chosen to have their work displayed on the banners throughout the summer.

2023 marks the fourth year of the banner project, which is a collaboration between Benson First Friday, or BFF, the Benson Business Improvement District and the Benson Creative District. It began in 2017 and has taken place every other year.

This year, more than 90 local artists submitted a total of 160 designs for consideration. A juried submission process took place over the winter and spring months, with a panel of community members and artists scoring each artwork on metrics like originality, composition and relevance.

Selecting the top 16 artworks was no easy task, said Alex Jochim, the executive director and co-founder of BFF. Jochim doesn't sit on the jury, but he helps make sure that things run smoothly behind the scenes.

"There are usually lots of ties," he said. "We try to represent a wide variety of art forms and artists."

The sixteen featured artists this year are Anthony T. Peña, Bart Vargas, Bekah Jerde, Brooke Carpenter, C+C Mini Factory, Danielle Easdale, Eduardo Gardea, Jared Spence + Bill Sitzmann, Jenna Jaffery, Kaitlin Kratky, Kendra Limon, Lx, Maggie Costello, Nash Bellows, Reagan D Pufall and Tim Guthrie.

Though the posters are two-dimensional, they showcase all types of art styles and mediums. Vargas is known for his sculptures made out of waste materials like plastic water bottles, scrap paper and keyboards. C+C Mini Factory creates diorama-like scenes using miniature objects.

On Friday, a casual tour to see all of the banners will begin at the BFF Gallery, located at 5901 Maple St., at 7:30 p.m. Artists will be stationed throughout the neighborhood to talk about their banners.

"We invite all the artists to come, and whichever artists are present and want to speak, we'll let them talk more about their art," Jochim said.

People are also encouraged to take self-guided tours to learn more about the banners and each artist. Printed maps with information about each banner will be available at all participating BFF galleries on Friday, and the map will be made available on BFF's website in the coming days.

BFF has been organizing monthly art walks and "First Friday" events in Benson since 2012. The nonprofit was integral in the Nebraska Arts Council recognizing Benson as an official creative district.