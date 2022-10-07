 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benson homeowner creates her perfect world in the plot next door

  • Updated
  • 0

Owner Angie Norman gives a tour of Dahlia House, an Airbnb and garden in Benson. She has planted over 300 dahlias and sells flowers weekly.

The gardens at the Dahlia House have reached a crescendo.

Hundreds of dahlias of every color are blooming. Dragonflies, butterflies and hummingbirds have been wafting through a small meadow filled with cosmos, zinnias and blanket flowers.

It’s a feast for the senses, both for humans and insects.

“It’s like you are watching a show,” owner Angie Norman said. “It’s just full of life.”

100822-owh-new-dahliahouse-airbnb

The backyard garden at Dahlia House. It's now an AirBnb, but Angie Norman has more plans for the future.

Visitors, she said, can’t believe that this garden oasis sits in the city’s core, tucked off 57th and Northwest Radial Highway in Benson.

It’s a wonderful surprise for Norman’s AirBnb guests, too, who stay in the black-stained, A-frame house that sits so strikingly in the middle of the property.

“I created a world I wanted to share with other people,” Norman said.

The house and gardens sit next door to the starter home that she and husband Andrew bought in 2011.

After purchasing the property, they sat on it for eight years until they were ready to move forward at the start of the pandemic in 2020. About 50 truckloads of dirt had to be removed before Carlson Projects  of Lincoln could build the AirBnb.

Norman has furnished the house with a mix of vintage and new furniture. The focal point is a 1960s Malm fireplace she purchased from a man who decided she was the perfect buyer and made her promise she would never sell it.

There’s a light fixture made of seashells on the main floor and another made out of wood in the shape of a dahlia on the second. Moroccan tile covers the bathroom walls.

100822-owh-new-dahliahouse-fireplace

The interior of Dahlia House includes a Malm fireplace.

She tries to make every stay special, with a welcome bag, snacks in the fridge and library full of thrifted books. The kitchen is stocked with local items such as Artemis Tea and Hardy Coffee.

“I try to make the experience as elevated as possible,” she said. “They all get slippers to wear. There is a round built-in shelf in the bedroom filled with pottery by ceramicist EARTHENjoy that holds fresh flowers for every single guest.”

Of course, Norman just has to step outside to get those flowers in the summer. They decided that instead of grass in the backyard they would fill it with flowers.

The upper and lower beds are filled with dahlias — more than 300 of them. Norman loves to find those with names that relate to the people in her life. There’s Dad’s Favorite for her husband, and Linda’s Baby for herself, since her mom is named Linda. She’s still searching for the perfect variety for her son.

100822-owh-new-dahliahouse-angie

Owner Angie Norman picks flowers from the garden for a bouquet. She sells flowers during the growing season.

“They are fascinating,” Norman said. “The thing about a dahlia tuber, it’s not a pretty thing you are sticking in the ground. But it creates a beautiful piece of art.”

Norman sells cut flowers weekly during the growing season, and buyers often stay to wander the property. Florists turn to her for her dahlias, called the diamonds of the Midwest because they aren’t always easy to grow.

When it’s at its best, the garden is green and lush and full of color, Norman said.

Although she has been in the AirBnb business just under a year, it has become a big success. She also has other plans for the house and property.

She envisions it as the perfect place to hold painting and photography workshops. People could come in small groups to tag butterflies or enjoy a seed swap. There’s a sauna people could enjoy, too.

100822-owh-new-dahliahouse-products

At Dahlia House, owner Angie Norman tries to feature local products, such as teas from Artemis Tea & Botanical.

She welcomes the big ideas, even though being the cleaner, curator, designer, gardener and administrator for the AirBnb already has become her full-time job.

As she readied the place for her next guest, Norman could see the flowers were starting to look a little tired as gardening season winds down and winter approaches. She already feels excited about next year after seeing how well the wildflower meadow did in year two.

She’ll be gathering garbage bags of seeds to plant there next spring. She’ll sell some of the many dahlia tubers she’ll dig up, but many more will go to the community she’s grown along with the flowers.

Meeting other enthusiastic gardeners and creatives has been an unexpected and wonderful bonus to her plans for the property.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” Norman said. “I’m really obsessed with it.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

How to store dahlia tubers

Angie Norman offers these tips for storying dahlias over the winter.

Once dahlias have been in the ground for 120 days or there is a killing frost, dig up the tubers. I use a pitch fork to lift them up from the dirt, being careful not to pierce the tuber. Shake or brush the dirt off with your hands. Rinse them off with a hose and let them dry. If I notice any blemishes or cuts made by the pitch fork I'll dip that part in cinnamon. Some wait until spring to divide because eyes are more visible. I divide immediately.

Tubers will multiply over the season and you can separate them (cut them with pruning shears or garden clippers) by making sure each section has an eye, a neck and a body. The eye looks like a little tree knot and the neck is a skinnier section below the eye that leads to the body, which is the largest part of the tuber. Some tubers are very large and some are as small as a battery.

I store tubers in two ways: most wrapped individually in saran wrap and some separated from each other in layers of vermiculite. Afterward, I place them in plastic tubs you can purchase from any chain department store. You'll want to store them in a place like a basement or garage that won't freeze and won't overheat.

Check stored tubers from time to time for signs of mold, mush or drying. If they don't make it through until spring, adjust your storage methods. I always lose some each year.

Tags

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

