Benson homeowner creates her perfect world in the plot next door

The gardens at the Dahlia House have reached a crescendo.

Hundreds of dahlias of every color are blooming. Dragonflies, butterflies and hummingbirds have been wafting through a small meadow filled with cosmos, zinnias and blanket flowers.

It’s a feast for the senses, both for humans and insects.

“It’s like you are watching a show,” owner Angie Norman said. “It’s just full of life.”

Visitors, she said, can’t believe that this garden oasis sits in the city’s core, tucked off 57th and Northwest Radial Highway in Benson.

It’s a wonderful surprise for Norman’s AirBnb guests, too, who stay in the black-stained, A-frame house that sits so strikingly in the middle of the property.

“I created a world I wanted to share with other people,” Norman said.

The house and gardens sit next door to the starter home that she and husband Andrew bought in 2011.

After purchasing the property, they sat on it for eight years until they were ready to move forward at the start of the pandemic in 2020. About 50 truckloads of dirt had to be removed before Carlson Projects of Lincoln could build the AirBnb.

Norman has furnished the house with a mix of vintage and new furniture. The focal point is a 1960s Malm fireplace she purchased from a man who decided she was the perfect buyer and made her promise she would never sell it.

There’s a light fixture made of seashells on the main floor and another made out of wood in the shape of a dahlia on the second. Moroccan tile covers the bathroom walls.

She tries to make every stay special, with a welcome bag, snacks in the fridge and library full of thrifted books. The kitchen is stocked with local items such as Artemis Tea and Hardy Coffee.

“I try to make the experience as elevated as possible,” she said. “They all get slippers to wear. There is a round built-in shelf in the bedroom filled with pottery by ceramicist EARTHENjoy that holds fresh flowers for every single guest.”

Of course, Norman just has to step outside to get those flowers in the summer. They decided that instead of grass in the backyard they would fill it with flowers.

The upper and lower beds are filled with dahlias — more than 300 of them. Norman loves to find those with names that relate to the people in her life. There’s Dad’s Favorite for her husband, and Linda’s Baby for herself, since her mom is named Linda. She’s still searching for the perfect variety for her son.

“They are fascinating,” Norman said. “The thing about a dahlia tuber, it’s not a pretty thing you are sticking in the ground. But it creates a beautiful piece of art.”

Norman sells cut flowers weekly during the growing season, and buyers often stay to wander the property. Florists turn to her for her dahlias, called the diamonds of the Midwest because they aren’t always easy to grow.

When it’s at its best, the garden is green and lush and full of color, Norman said.

Although she has been in the AirBnb business just under a year, it has become a big success. She also has other plans for the house and property.

She envisions it as the perfect place to hold painting and photography workshops. People could come in small groups to tag butterflies or enjoy a seed swap. There’s a sauna people could enjoy, too.

She welcomes the big ideas, even though being the cleaner, curator, designer, gardener and administrator for the AirBnb already has become her full-time job.

As she readied the place for her next guest, Norman could see the flowers were starting to look a little tired as gardening season winds down and winter approaches. She already feels excited about next year after seeing how well the wildflower meadow did in year two.

She’ll be gathering garbage bags of seeds to plant there next spring. She’ll sell some of the many dahlia tubers she’ll dig up, but many more will go to the community she’s grown along with the flowers.

Meeting other enthusiastic gardeners and creatives has been an unexpected and wonderful bonus to her plans for the property.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” Norman said. “I’m really obsessed with it.”