Benson house fire leaves 1 person with serious injuries

The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Friday morning fire that left one occupant with serious injuries.
Firefighters received reports of heavy flames coming from a single-family home at 5003 Wirt St. at 5:51 a.m. A working fire was declared by 5:55 a.m., according to a report from the department. The fire was under control by 6:07 a.m.
An occupant suffered burns in the fire and was in serious condition, according to the report.
The house, valued at $86,600, sustained an estimated $27,500 in damage. The contents of the house, valued at $15,000, sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
Molly Ashford
