Benson Plant Rescue is giving away heirloom tomato plants this weekend. This free distribution will continue until all supplies are exhausted.

The tomato plants include the following varieties of heirloom tomatoes grown for the Men’s Garden Club: Amana Orange, Amish Paste, Arkansas Traveler, Caspian Pink, Dejena Lee’s Golden Girl, Marglobe, Nearly Wild, San Marzano, Xiaoyangzao and Yellow Pear. There is a limit of four plants per person.

BPR is located at 5603 NW Radial Highway. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

