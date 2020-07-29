Benson residents ask Omaha police for help with recent uptick of violence

A gunbattle earlier this month along a Benson street was the breaking point for its residents.

Some 20 cars were involved in the shootout, neighbors say. One car struck a tree, two other cars were abandoned in the street. Fleeing young men pounded on neighbors’ doors, trying to get in, one resident said. One home was struck by two bullets, including a bullet that traveled over the headboard of a bed. Two men in their 20s were wounded, police said.

A month earlier, gunfire left 21 casings on the street. And less than a week after this month’s shootout, there was another round of gunfire. Most activity took place after 11 p.m.

Part of the problem? Their street, North 58th Street from Maple to Pratt, is the fastest route away from the Benson Bucky’s Convenience Store that neighbors and police say has become a gang hangout.

The community they loved with its impromptu get-togethers, welcoming porches and towering shade trees has been lost, they say, to chaos. And they want it back.

“This is a different level of chaos,” said Jake Chapman, whose home was struck by bullets July 19. “I’m a Marine veteran from Iraq, I’ve been shot at countless times, it’s not new to me. But it’s not something I expected to come home to.”