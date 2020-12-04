Berkshire Hathaway won't bring shareholders to Omaha for 2021 meeting

Berkshire Hathaway won't bring shareholders to Omaha next May for its annual meeting because of the coronavirus threat.
Instead, for the second year in a row, the meeting will be held virtually.
The company said the May 1, 2021, meeting will be similar in format to the 2020 shareholders meeting.
"Unfortunately, we do not currently believe it will be safe at that time to hold a meeting with nearly 40,000 attendees as we last did in 2019," the company said in a press release issued Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Omaha's tourism industry has been dealt a series of blows by the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Berkshire chairman and CEO Warren Buffett decided not to allow shareholders to physically attend the meeting, and canceled all special events associated with the weekend.
The NCAA canceled the 2020 College World Series, and USA Swimming postponed the Olympic Trials a year until June 13 through 20, 2021, at the CHI Health Center.
Yahoo will provide worldwide streaming for Berkshire's 2021 meeting. Additional information will be included in the company's 2020 annual report, which is scheduled to be posted online on Feb. 27.
"We hope that the 2021 meeting will be the last time that shareholders are unable to attend in person. We look forward to 2022 when we expect to again host shareholders in Omaha at our usual large gala — aka 'Woodstock for Capitalists'," the company said.
Photos: 30 images of Warren Buffett through the years
Buffett family at home in 1956
Buffett, 1966
Warren Buffett in 1966
Buffett, vice president of Boys Club
Buffett in the 1970s
Buffett, Blumkin, 1983
Buffett, 1982
Fortune magazine cover
Buffett, Munger, 1989
Buffett grabs a Coke
Buffett playing bridge, 1990
Warren Buffett and his mother
Buffett at Omaha Royals game, 2003
Buffett, 1992
Buffett on TV show
Buffett at office, 1993
Buffett throwing out first pitch, 1995
Buffett driving, 1996
Buffett at '98 Texas game
Buffett and Gates, 1995
Buffett and Gates, 2004
Winning hand
Buffett at Berkshire meeting, 2011
Buffett at his high school alma mater
Advantage, Buffett
Buffett playing cards, 2016
Buffett at 2017 meeting
Buffett at UNO, 2013
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.