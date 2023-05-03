If you’re looking to come to Omaha this weekend, be prepared to search far and wide for a hotel and pony up some cash.

The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting — being held at the CHI Health Center this weekend — has led to many hotels in downtown Omaha and beyond as having rooms unavailable for Friday night. Those that are available are being listed at prices above normal rates.

For example, on the Hilton website, the Hilton Omaha at 1001 Cass St. — which is connected to the arena via a skyway — lists rooms available for no less than $587 as of Wednesday afternoon. One room is going for more than $4,000.

The Hilton hotels in the western and southern parts of the metro area are a bit less expensive with prices in the $300 range. But even rooms in those hotels are scarcely available.

David Scott, general manager of the Hilton-owned The Peregrine hotel in downtown Omaha, said he expects the hotel rooms to be full this weekend. He said no rooms are available unless a guest stays for at least three nights. He said the minimum price for a three-night stay from Thursday through Saturday is $928.

"Prices go up and down based upon what the demand is," Scott said.

It’s a similar case with the Marriott chain. The closest hotel with available rooms is a Sheraton hotel at 330 N. 30th St., which is about two miles from the arena. The minimum price for a room there is going for $475 for members and $499 for non-members.

Carlo Vermeeren, general manager of the downtown Marriott hotel in the Capitol District, said in an email all rooms at the hotel have been sold out for both this Friday and Saturday nights dating back for a couple of months. He added the hotel started getting inquiries about rooms for this weekend following the end of last year’s meeting. So far, Vermeeren said cancellations have been minimal.

“This weekend is one of our favorite times of year thanks to the repeat guests visiting and the liveliness that those traveling in for the Berkshire meeting bring to our hotel and the city over all,” he said. “Everyone is excited to be coming back to Omaha.”

The website for Choice Hotels, which owns brands like Comfort, Cambria and Quality Inn, also shows most rooms sold out in and around downtown Omaha.

Statistics from Visit Omaha, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, show the meeting is good business for hotels. Even with the noticeably less-than-capacity crowds at last year’s meeting, 74% of hotel rooms in Douglas County were filled from the Thursday to Sunday period surrounding the meeting. Ninety percent of rooms were filled those Friday and Saturday nights.

Hotels collectively reported $6.8 million in revenue for the four-day period.

Deborah Ward, the executive director of Visit Omaha, noted the shareholders meeting is the first seasonal tourism event for the city.

“When we start to hear languages from all over the world in our visitors center, we know tourism season has begun,” she said in an email.

Scott said the Berkshire shareholders meeting is consistently the most in-demand weekend for Omaha's hotels. While the College World Series is also a huge draw, the demand for hotels fluctuates based on which teams are playing.

If you’re looking to book a hotel in Omaha but not intending to go to the shareholder’s meeting, you may have better luck the following week. Both the Hilton and Marriott websites show more availability with starting prices for rooms below $200.

