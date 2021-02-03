Better Business Bureau warns against sharing COVID vaccine cards on social media

The Better Business Bureau is warning COVID-19 vaccine recipients against sharing photos of their vaccination cards on social media.

The cards can contain the recipient's name, date of birth, patient number and other information that could lead to identity theft or help scammers create phony versions of the cards.

Scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok, according to a press release from the Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit organization that works to protect consumers.

Instead of posting a photo of the card, Jim Hegarty, the organization's president, suggests sharing a photo of the vaccine sticker often handed out by those giving the vaccine, or setting a "vaccinated" Facebook profile photo frame.

