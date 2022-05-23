Bicycle traffic on Harney Street up 140% since launch of protected bike lane

Omaha's first protected bike lane has brought a significant increase in bicycle traffic between midtown and the Old Market.

The nearly 2-mile bikeway that runs along Harney Street from Dewey Park, which is near 33rd Street, to 10th Street has prompted a 140% increase in cyclist traffic along the corridor since its installation in July 2021, according to data collected during the first six months of its existence.

The pilot program came after a long effort to install a style of bike lane that has become the standard for safety in other communities.

For now, the lane runs directly on Harney Street, separated from car and truck traffic and parked cars by a painted zone with temporary bollards.

An increase in bike traffic wasn't a huge surprise to Julie Harris, director of Bike Walk Nebraska, which started the pilot program in partnership with Metro Smart Cities.

Organizers like Harris have tracked usage and other data along the corridor since the 18-month pilot program began.

"It's been pretty universal across the country," Harris said. "If you put in protective infrastructure, more people are going to ride on those streets."

Survey data from the six-month report on the program showed a majority positive experience shared by bikeway users. Data collected by the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency also found that people on bicycles are switching from riding on other streets in midtown and downtown Omaha in order to ride in the protected lane on Harney.

Using five portable counters, program organizers have tracked the number of bicycles, scooters and pedestrians that use the bikeway.

Average use during the first six months was highest in August 2021, with an average of 104 counts per day. That was followed by 94 counts in September, 70 counts in October, 51 counts in November and 29 counts in December.

Total counts for August were 2,905, a number that decreased each month after.

The report also identified two common concerns with the bikeway: a need to replace more than 100 bollards and snow removal.

The snow-removal process has been tested only once because only one significant snowfall has occurred during the pilot so far, according to the report.

What happens when the program's 18 months come to end is ultimately up to the city.

From the beginning, multiple groups, including the Greater Omaha Chamber, have discussed ways to expand the concept. In the chamber’s 11-part regional transportation strategy, it set a goal of adding 100 miles of new bike lanes throughout the region.

This summer, the City of Omaha also plans to develop a master plan for bicycle and pedestrian projects to lay out specific projects for the city.

Harris would like to see a network of protected cyclist infrastructure that extends to the north and south.

"One great facility going east and west is a step in the right direction, but we really need a network of these protected facilities to see a true impact that this can have," Harris said.

That impact, she said, would include an increase in safety and an incentive for bringing young people into the urban core.

"We've seen a lot of people that are moving back to downtowns from suburbs because they want to be in a rideable or walkable environment," Harris said. "Our transportation system needs to work for everyone, not just people who dive cars."

