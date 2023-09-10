A bicyclist died Sunday morning after being struck by a motor vehicle near Valley, Nebraska.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at 10:15 a.m. on 252nd Street just north of Rainwood Road. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators determined that the bicycle and motor vehicle were both southbound on 252nd Street. The motor vehicle struck the bicycle from behind and then entered the west ditch.

Deputies and members of the Valley Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the cyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.