Big family tours childhood home in Omaha to honor matriarch

Friday's gathering was a celebration with no room for sadness, said daughter Marguerite Kirby (No. 7).

The family, which includes 50 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, piled onto the lawn for photos. They cheered on a pair of late arrivals as they dashed toward the house. Later, family members shouted each time a vehicle passed by, interrupting the impromptu photo shoot. After the final shutter click, family members cheered and applauded.

After the large group photo, some family members toured the home, which still has the original address numbers on the side.

Mac McLaughlin and Heather Gomes, who have lived in the house since 2012, were happy to let the family tour their home.

Gomes said they had met a few of the Kirby family members over the years. When some of them reached out asking for the OK to take a photo on the lawn, it was an easy request to grant.

"There's a lot of formal history, but you don't get the personal stories unless you meet people," McLaughlin said.

Knowing that the house at one time handled 15 kids, McLaughlin joked, reassures him that it can handle their three young children.