Big Omaha family forgoes big Thanksgiving gathering for Zoom chat

Howard Rudloff, the patriarch of a family whose roots dig deeply into Omaha, approved the separation this time. In normal circumstances, the Rudloff home in Keystone would have held its 61st consecutive Thanksgiving gathering.

Rudloff is 88 now, and though he’s led an athletic life, he’s experienced health problems of late, as have other family members. He cited the saying that stems from Shakespeare to explain his thinking: “Discretion is the better part of valor.”

Rudloff acknowledged some sadness in the decision to not physically gather for Thanksgiving. But he also said Thursday was only one day of people’s lives, and it’s better to not make mistakes that spread the virus.

“We have to be prudent and not be running all over,” Rudloff said. “This disease is nothing to jack around with.”

To understand the family’s sacrifice, you should understand what has grown out of the marriage of Howard and his late wife Bette, who died in 2007.

Howard and Bette had eight children, named in rhyme except for the youngest: Cindy and Lindy, Kim and Jim, Geri, Sherri and Kari, and Matt.