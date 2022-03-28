Big temperature swings, severe thunderstorms possible this week for Omaha area

A blustery start to the workweek will give way to another chance for rain and then a weekend warmup for the Omaha area.

“The seasons are changing and we’re starting to see shifts that will bring big swings in temperatures,” Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “The winds will be a lot stronger on Monday. Then the best shot at storm chances will be Tuesday afternoon or evening.”

South winds will be pushing warmer air northward on Monday, a fairly common occurrence in spring that will usher in a storm system, Albright said. There is a good possibility of severe thunderstorms breaking out Tuesday after 3 p.m., he said.

Temperatures will vary widely across eastern Nebraska on Tuesday, with as much as a 20-degree difference from the South Dakota to Kansas borders. A high of 50 degrees is forecast for the Nebraska-South Dakota border, while the temperature could approach 80 degrees on the Nebraska-Kansas border, Albright said.

“Omaha will be warmer (than Monday) with a high of about 70 degrees on Tuesday,” he said. “Then we’ll be watching for severe thunderstorms that look like they could occur after 3 p.m.”

Cold air from the north is predicted to lower temperatures on Wednesday with light rain or snow possible. Highs predicted for Wednesday and Thursday are about 45 degrees with a low of 29 expected each day.

“With the cold air on Wednesday, we’re going to be watching for strong north winds gusting at 40 to 50 mph,” Albright said. “Those cold temperatures should probably bottom out on Thursday.”

Temperatures are expected to rebound on Friday with a high of 50 degrees expected against a low of 30 degrees. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should be more temperate, with 55 degrees on the first day of the weekend and into the 60s on Sunday.

“The average (high) temperature for the first week of April is about 60 degrees, so we are inching our way up,” Albright said. “We’re expecting near-average temperatures those first few days of (April).”

