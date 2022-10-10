Bike Walk Nebraska looks to the future of Omaha bikeways after bumpy month

Bike Walk Nebraska, a statewide cycling and pedestrian advocacy group, is coasting into the future with hope for a better-connected Omaha.

The group has experienced a month of highs and lows with an announcement from the Mayor’s Office that the city’s first protected bikeway would be removed ahead of construction of a streetcar planned for the same corridor.

Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, said that ideally the existing bikeway would remain on Harney Street.

“We believe that a protected lane and a streetcar can coexist on Harney Street, there is room for both,” Harris said. “The bigger picture here is that we need a network of protected bike lanes in our urban core. We won’t see the true potential until there’s a full network of these that get people where they need to go in every direction.”

Known as the Market to Midtown Bikeway, the protected bike lane was established through a pilot program that began in July 2021 and ended Sept. 30. The two-way, 2-mile lane runs along Harney Street from 10th Street to Turner Boulevard. The bike lane is set between the curb and parallel parking spaces with bollards providing a barrier from vehicles.

Plans for the pilot program began to take shape in early 2019 and solidified in 2020 after a private donor approached Bike Walk Nebraska with funding to get the project off the ground.

In 2020, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert endorsed two protected bikeways in her State of the City address. The Market to Midtown bikeway was built the following year, but another protected bikeway envisioned to run along Burt Street from 16th to 24th Streets never moved forward.

That bike lane, called the Bluejay Bikeway, was scrapped due to funding constraints.

“We thought maybe we also had the budget to do the Bluejay Bikeway, which would have been a companion piece if you will,” Harris said. “Once we got all of the bids back for how much it was going to cost to construct Harney, we just didn’t have the budget.”

Bike Walk Nebraska took the Market to Midtown Bikeway idea to Metro Smart Cities, a group with experience getting transportation-related pilot projects off the ground.

Since its founding in 2016, Metro Smart Cities has brought together city officials from the metro area with leaders of local businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions and community members to develop and implement pilot projects to solve mobility and accessibility challenges in the greater Omaha metro area.

Bike Walk Nebraska doesn’t serve on the Metro Smart Cities advisory board but worked in conjunction with the group to implement and gather data on the bikeway pilot, Harris said.

Harris publicly ended Bike Walk Nebraska’s partnership with Metro Smart Cities soon after the initial announcement that the Harney Street bike lane would be removed.

In a letter to City Council members sent after the Metro Smart Cities meeting, the mayor said data from the pilot program would inform “future decisions about protected bikeways in our urban core.” That evaluation would include consideration of Harney Street and other east-west streets for locating a permanent protected bikeway.

“I remain 100% committed to dedicated protected bikeways, and I am grateful to the donor making this possible,” Stothert said in a statement last month after reversing her previous decision.

In coming months, the city planning department will begin work on a bike and pedestrian master plan.

Harris said the city can further demonstrate its commitment to cycling infrastructure by outlining projects in the capital improvement program and city budget.

“Cities that compete with us are building these without any philanthropic support,” Harris said. “It’s the city’s responsibility, and at the same time we’re grateful for the unique relationship Omaha has with our philanthropic community.”