By the time the Bike with Mike event rolls into Minneola, Iowa, on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail on Saturday, organizers will have raised $600,000 for behavioral health services over the life of the event, now in its third year.

Omahan Steve Kutilek and his family started the event to honor his late son, Mike, to raise awareness about mental health issues and to help fund the integrated outpatient services and clinic at Community Alliance.

The program, he said, allows people who are beginning to feel signs of anxiety and depression to quickly get in and get assessed by its staff.

Community Alliance's goal is to triple the number of people its staff are able to see through expanded programs and the construction of a new headquarters near 71st Street and Mercy Road, which is under way. The Omaha nonprofit has served Nebraskans with mental illness for 40 years.

"Our big message to everybody is to try to destigmatize mental health (issues) ... and to get out there and talk about it," Kutilek said. "... That seems to be really making a difference."

The family also seeks to help close gaps in the community's mental health services, an area where Community Alliance and other organizations are making progress, he said.

Mike Kutilek's passion was biking, Steve Kutilek said, and he rarely missed a Thursday night "Taco Ride" on the Wabash. In his mid-to late-20s, Mike began dealing with anxiety and depression. His symptoms slowly escalated and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The illness took his life in May 2020.

Participants in Saturday's event can complete a 10-mile bike ride from the trail head in Council Bluffs to Mineola, walk or jog on the trail or drive to Mineola for lunch and a program on mental health at Tobey Jack's restaurant in Mineola. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the walk or ride at 10 a.m.

Registration is $40, plus fees and sales tax, for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger and includes the trail fee, T-shirt, lunch and a swag bag. Registration can be completed online at www.bikewithmikeday.com until Saturday morning. Participants can also register at the trail head or in Mineola the morning of the event.

The event is also accepting sponsorships and donations. Major sponsors for Bike with Mike include the Hawks Foundation, the Heider Family Foundation, the Kind World Foundation and Dani and Dana Bradford.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023