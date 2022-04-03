Bill Fries kept trucking with award-winning ad campaign, No. 1 hit song

Bill Fries, the former Omaha advertising executive who won a Clio Award in 1974 for the Old Home Bread ad campaign and had a No. 1 song with "Convoy," died Friday in Ouray, Colorado, at age 93.

The family will hold a private service in Colorado at a later time, said granddaughter Laura Terry of Omaha. Terry said Fries had entered hospice care at home while fighting cancer. Memorials are suggested to the Ouray Volunteer Fire Department.

Fries (pronounced Freeze) was born in Audubon, Iowa, and in the 1950s moved to Omaha, where he worked as a set designer at KETV. He joined Bozell & Jacobs as an ad executive in 1961.

At the advertising company, now simply called Bozell, he helped to create a series of television commercials for Old Home Bread. They centered on a trucker named C.W. McCall and waitress named Mavis at the Old Home Filler-up an' Keep on a-Truckin' Cafe in Pisgah, Iowa.

"We were just trying to sell bread," Fries told The World-Herald in 2001. "It was something that just took off and spoke to the right things at the right time."

Fries tapped Bozell's resident jingle writer, Chip Davis, who later founded Mannheim Steamroller, to create a soundtrack. The commercials chronicled the life of trucker C.W. McCall with a rip-roarin' country beat. Fries provided the voice-over narration for the commercials as each spot and advanced the romance between C.W. and Mavis.

The commercials ran in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota, the heart of Old Home's customer base. People called television stations to find out when the next commercial was going to run.

Kim Micklesen, the chief executive for the advertising firm that now goes simply by Bozell, said Fries became a legend in the advertising industry.

“His amazing contributions to numerous iconic ad campaigns, including Old Home Bread, live on even today," Mickelsen said. "He will be greatly missed. As C.W. McCall would say, ‘keep on a trucking,’ Bill.”

Bill Fries III, of Ouray, said his father was also very proud of other accounts including Mutual of Omaha and the Union Pacific Railroad. The elder Fries penned his first song when he wrote "A Great Big Rollin' Railroad" for U.P., a song that became the basic music track for all the railroad's TV commercials.

Under the McCall name, Fries and Davis founded the label American Gramaphone and cut a record called "Wolf Creek Pass," with the single, "Old Home Filler-up an' Keep on a-Truckin' Cafe," which compiled bits of the Old Home commercial narration.

The record sold 20,000 copies in the Midlands in two weeks. Those sales caught the eye of record executives at MGM. "Old Home" eventually sold 300,000 copies. MGM asked the duo to make another McCall record with "Black Bear Road" and "Convoy" on side 2.

Released in 1975, Convoy rode to No. 1 on the country and western and pop charts in the middle of the CB radio craze. Truckers used CB radios to keep in touch on long, lonely stretches of road, to warn each other of upcoming bear traps (radar traps) and to recommend brown bottle shops (bars) along the routes.

"Bill Fries (saying) 'Breaker Breaker 19' is how that big song started and sold millions of copies worldwide," Davis said. "It made an impressive impact on so many people. I had a great time writing with 'Willy.' I’d go over to his house and we’d talk about the topic of a song while having a silver bullet — Bill’s name for a martini.

"I wrote the music separately and I never heard his words until we got into the studio. What a wordsmith and what a voice. He won’t have to keep “the pedal to the metal” anymore. Rest up, Willy — you deserve it."

Fries' son said his father was proud of having served as mayor of Ouray from 1986 until 1992. He and his wife, Rena, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary there on Valentine's Day.

In addition to his wife and son, Fries is survived by another son, Mark Fries of Ouray; daughter Nancy Fries of Arizona; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

