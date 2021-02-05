Bill seeks $75M more in funding, which could go to future CHI Health Center upgrades

Omaha expects to have received its full $75 million in turnback taxes roughly around the time it pays off the CHI Health Center in 2027, said Steve Curtiss, the city’s finance director. Around the same time, the facility could be “in line for major renovations,” Curtiss said.

“We’re getting closer and closer to the cap,” said Jack Cheloha, the city’s lobbyist. “Therefore, we thought it would be a prudent option in a bill to try to raise that dollar amount.”

By the end of 2019, Omaha had received about $38 million in state turnback taxes.

Over time, those annual payments have increased. The city has received an average of $3.4 million a year in turnback since 2017, when a different piece of legislation incorporated all hotels within 600 yards of the facility, up from 200 yards, into the turnback tax mechanism. That change made at least one other hotel, the Marriott in the Capitol District, eligible.

No specific renovation or parking plans have been proposed for the CHI Health Center. But there long has been talk of commercial development one day coming to the Lot B parking lot located west of the convention center between TD Ameritrade Park and the Hilton Omaha hotel.

