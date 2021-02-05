Bill seeks $75M more in funding, which could go to future CHI Health Center upgrades

Omaha’s downtown convention center and arena, now 17 years old, may need renovations and new parking options within the decade, city officials say.
With those future expenses in mind, the city is advocating passage of a proposed legislative bill that could partially fund facility improvements by doubling the amount of arena financing incentive money the city can receive to pay off its arena and convention center debt.
Legislative Bill 181, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, would amend the Convention Center Facility Financing Assistance Act to raise the cap of available so-called turnback tax from $75 million to $150 million.
Under the turnback tax mechanism, the state turns back to the City of Omaha 70% of state sales tax from nearby hotels and sales inside the facility to help pay back the city’s debt on the convention center and arena. The $291 million facility, opened in 2003, was the first project in Nebraska to make use of the 1999 turnback tax program.
The turnback tax has also been used to build Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Ralston Arena. A portion of the money also provides grants for tourism in areas with high concentrations of poverty, youth violence prevention efforts and community centers in rural communities.
Omaha expects to have received its full $75 million in turnback taxes roughly around the time it pays off the CHI Health Center in 2027, said Steve Curtiss, the city’s finance director. Around the same time, the facility could be “in line for major renovations,” Curtiss said.
“We’re getting closer and closer to the cap,” said Jack Cheloha, the city’s lobbyist. “Therefore, we thought it would be a prudent option in a bill to try to raise that dollar amount.”
By the end of 2019, Omaha had received about $38 million in state turnback taxes.
Over time, those annual payments have increased. The city has received an average of $3.4 million a year in turnback since 2017, when a different piece of legislation incorporated all hotels within 600 yards of the facility, up from 200 yards, into the turnback tax mechanism. That change made at least one other hotel, the Marriott in the Capitol District, eligible.
No specific renovation or parking plans have been proposed for the CHI Health Center. But there long has been talk of commercial development one day coming to the Lot B parking lot located west of the convention center between TD Ameritrade Park and the Hilton Omaha hotel.
If the convention center were to lose that parking capacity, the city’s agreement with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority — the group that manages the CHI Health Center — says that the city must provide at least an equivalent amount of parking spaces.
That could mean construction of a parking garage on the Lot D parking lot north of the CHI Health Center, said Roger Dixon, MECA’s president and CEO.
“(The city) could use some of this money to do that, if it even gets to that point,” Dixon said.
LB 181 would amend the convention center assistance act to allow parking structures to benefit from the turnback tax.
Discussions on a potential expansion of the CHI between MECA and Visit Omaha, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, have included the possibility of expanding meeting space, Dixon said. But it’s “anybody’s guess” what such an expansion could look like, he said.
Omaha spends about $19 million per year to pay off its arena and convention center debt. Between 2000 and 2019, the city has paid about $263.2 million (in principal and interest) toward the convention center and arena.
A hearing date on LB 181 had not been set as of Thursday.
Said Linehan of the proposed bill: “I want to help Omaha grow and thrive.”
Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports