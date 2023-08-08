Some lucky guests joined in the celebration for one of the latest babies born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium — a female elephant.

Jayei, the matriarch of the African elephant herd at about 30 years old, gave birth at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“What we watched Sunday morning was simply incredible,” said Sarah Armstrong, the zoo’s elephant manager. “After about three hours of labor, Jayei delivered a female calf. She was calm and confident in helping her new calf to her feet.”

Just four hours later, Jayei and her new baby were given access to the outdoor habitat while the elephant care team and several guests looked on.

While the elephant family quarters are closed to the public, guests may still get the opportunity to see mom with her calf and the herd in their outdoor yard. The calf has not yet been named.

The father of the calf is 22-year-old Callee. He came to the zoo in 2019 and this summer, was relocated to the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, per the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan.

The birth is a celebration of hope for African elephants, said Dr. Luis Padilla, president and CEO of the zoo.

“We are fortunate to have a multigenerational, socially complex African elephant herd with four calves, which is unique to the United States,” he said. “To see them thrive triggers such strong emotional connections to this species and inspires us to take action to conserve them. We are proud of the incredible and talented team who cares for them, and we are thrilled to share this unique experience with our community.”

Jayei is the zoo’s most experienced mom and has been pivotal in the birth of the first three calves born to first-time moms, Armstrong said in a release.

“The rest of the herd seemed very alert, curious and even anxious, but Jayei remained relaxed and attentive to her calf,” she said.

The elephant herd now numbers nine.

